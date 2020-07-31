WHO boss says world must learn to live with Covid-19 as more grim milestones emerge

The head of the World Health Organization has cautioned that "the world needs to learn to live with the disease" as the three worst-hit countries reach new grim milestones.

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeses said the Covid-19 pandemic does not mean that life has to stop completely, but also said recent spikes in case numbers are being led by young people letting down their guard over summer.

He reiterated that everyone is vulnerable to Covid-19, regardless of age, saying "young people are not invincible".

His comments come as the world's three worst-hit countries face new grim milestones.

Brazil reported 1600 deaths in a single day yesterday - the highest daily death toll on record.

India, which has seen a rapid spread of the virus, saw 50,000 new cases in a single day.