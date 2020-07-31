TODAY |

WHO boss says world must learn to live with Covid-19 as more grim milestones emerge

Source:  1 NEWS

The head of the World Health Organization has cautioned that "the world needs to learn to live with the disease" as the three worst-hit countries reach new grim milestones.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Brazil has reported 1600 deaths in a single day, the highest daily death toll on record, while India has seen 50,000 new cases in one day. Source: Breakfast

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeses said the Covid-19 pandemic does not mean that life has to stop completely, but also said recent spikes in case numbers are being led by young people letting down their guard over summer.

He reiterated that everyone is vulnerable to Covid-19, regardless of age, saying "young people are not invincible".

His comments come as the world's three worst-hit countries face new grim milestones.

Brazil reported 1600 deaths in a single day yesterday - the highest daily death toll on record.

India, which has seen a rapid spread of the virus, saw 50,000 new cases in a single day.

The United States, meanwhile, has nearly 4.5 million cases - the highest in the world.

World
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:33
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Collins up as preferred PM, but National still in deep trouble
2
'I was panicking' - Mother explains escape from Covid-19 isolation hotel with four children
3
Jetstar ‘exceeding expectations’, with domestic schedule up to 90% of pre-pandemic capacity
4
Kiwi woman eyeing return home to see sick father 'heartbroken' she may be charged for quarantine stay
5
US economy plunges by record-shattering 32.9% amid continued Covid-19 woes
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:21

Jetstar ‘exceeding expectations’, with domestic schedule up to 90% of pre-pandemic capacity
03:45

'Amazing' upsurge in veggie-growing amid skyrocketing prices

Sky Tower yoga providing exercise with a view
02:00

Kiwi woman eyeing return home to see sick father 'heartbroken' she may be charged for quarantine stay