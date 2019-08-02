TODAY |

Boris Johnson's party suffers defeat in UK special election

Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservative Party lost a special election today, leaving it with a one-vote working majority in Parliament as Brexit looms.

In the Conservatives' first electoral test since Johnson became prime minister nine days ago, the party was defeated for the seat of Brecon and Radnorshire in Wales by Jane Dodds of the opposition Liberal Democrats.

Dodds won 43 per cent of the vote, while Conservative Chris Davies, who was fighting to retain the seat after being convicted and fined for expenses fraud, got 39 per cent.

The result makes it harder for Johnson's government to pass laws and win votes in Parliament, with Brexit scheduled to happen in less than three months.

Johnson says Britain will leave the European Union on October 31, with or without a divorce deal.

But Parliament voted in the past against the country leaving the EU without an agreement on the terms, and is likely to try again in the fall to thwart Johnson's plans.

In her victory speech, Dodds urged the prime minister to "stop playing with the future of our communities and rule out a no-deal Brexit now.'"

Source: Associated Press
