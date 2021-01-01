Boris Johnson's father reportedly seeks French citizenship

As Britain prepares to split from the European Union, the father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be seeking closer ties with the bloc by applying for French citizenship.

Stanley Johnson. Source: Associated Press

Stanley Johnson told broadcaster RTL that he was in the process of “reclaiming” his French identity.

The elder Johnson, 80, is a former member of the European Parliament who backed remaining in the EU in Britain’s 2016 membership referendum.

He has since expressed support for his son as the prime minister led the UK out of the bloc.