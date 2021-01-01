TODAY |

Boris Johnson's father reportedly seeks French citizenship

Source:  Associated Press

As Britain prepares to split from the European Union, the father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be seeking closer ties with the bloc by applying for French citizenship.

Stanley Johnson. Source: Associated Press

Stanley Johnson told broadcaster RTL that he was in the process of “reclaiming” his French identity.

The elder Johnson, 80, is a former member of the European Parliament who backed remaining in the EU in Britain’s 2016 membership referendum.

He has since expressed support for his son as the prime minister led the UK out of the bloc.

Once Britain leaves the EU’s economic embrace (2300GMT) on Thursday (Friday NZT), Britons will lose the automatic right to live and work in the 27 EU countries, but those with dual nationality will still be able to do so.

World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Teenager missing from Rhythm and Vines festival found dead
2
Price of cigarettes bumped up 1.4% as New Year begins
3
New Year's celebrations subdued around the world by Covid-19 as curtain draws on 2020
4
Ōpōtiki pensioners shocked after weekly rents increased by $25
5
Person dies in house fire in Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:53

Victoria residents holidaying in NSW warned to hurry home before Covid-19 border closures

US cop facing charges after slamming anti-masker to ground at grocery store

'Volatile' situation as New South Wales Covid-19 community outbreak worsens

Argentina passes abortion bill in historic move for conservative region