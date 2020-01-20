Boris Johnson wishes Harry and Meghan 'all the best' for their new future

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has wished Harry and Meghan well following the announcement which will see them no longer using royal titles, or receiving public funds.

In the announcement from Buckingham Palace over the weekend the couple will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The arrangements will take effect within months.

Speaking to media today, Boris Johnson wished the pair well.

"I think the whole country will want to join in wishing them the very best for the future," said Mr Johnson.

"I said before that I was sure that the royal family who has been around a very long time will find a way forward and I'm sure it will."

While the couple are no longer using the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, they are not being stripped of them.

Harry will also remain a prince and sixth in line to the British throne.