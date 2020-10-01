TODAY |

Boris Johnson warns UK at critical moment with Covid-19 pandemic

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Britain’s Prime Minister has signalled a warning that he will not hesitate to take further lockdown measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Boris Johnson. Source: Associated Press

Addressing the nation from Downing Street, Boris Johnson said the country was at a critical moment and a second national lockdown was all dependent on Brits to work as a collective to drive the virus down.

"We want to keep the economy moving. We want to keep young people, pupils in education but the only way we can do that is if we all follow the guidance and depress the virus," Johnson said.

On Tuesday a record 7143 new Covid-19 cases were reported as well as 71 deaths - the country's highest daily death toll since July.

The Government’s two top advisors also issued a stark warning saying the numbers in hospital are heading in the wrong direction.

"There’s no cause for complacency here at all," chief medical advisor Professor Chris Whitty said.

The Prime Minister urged people to use the NHS Test and Trace, which has reached 14 million downloads, and said Downing Street briefings would resume.

"If we put in the work together now, then we give ourselves the best possible chance of avoiding that outcome and avoiding further measures," Johnson said.

