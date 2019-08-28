TODAY |

Boris Johnson will suspend Parliament to force no-deal Brexit - reports

Associated Press
British opposition lawmakers are reacting with fury to reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek a suspension of Parliament to hamper efforts to quash a no-deal Brexit.

The BBC reported that Johnson will use the Queen's Speech — normally a formality that outlines the legislative agenda — to suspend Parliament. 

The decision to hold the speech on October 14 will be made overnight NZT.

The timing means that lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the UK's exit from the European Union without a negotiated deal.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."

The British currency has fallen sharply on reports that the government wants to suspend Parliament.

The pound fell to $US1.2187 on Wednesday from about $1.2300 the day before, a sign that investors are more alarmed by the prospect of Britain falling out of the European Union on October 31 without a divorce deal.

A so-called no-deal Brexit would see the return of border checks and tariffs on trade between Britain and the rest of the EU, its greatest trading partner.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France. Source: Associated Press
