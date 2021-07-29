TODAY |

Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella to Prince Charles' amusement

Source:  Associated Press /1 NEWS

The British Prime Minister struggled with an umbrella in inclement weather during a dedication ceremony for a new police memorial in the English county of Staffordshire.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Footage shows the UK prime minister's umbrella turn inside out at in the English county of Staffordshire. Source: Associated Press

In footage aired by UK broadcaster Sky, Boris Johnson's umbrella turns inside out in the pouring rain, as he was sat next to Prince Charles at the ceremony.

The prince appeared amused at the ordeal, laughing at his misfortune but not providing assistance.

The event was to recognise the sacrifice of police officers who had died on duty.

New Zealand-born policeman Matiu (Matt) Ratana was shot and killed while working at Croydon custody centre on September 25 last year.

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson. Source: Associated Press

World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Poison tampons used to kill feral dogs in Far North
2
DHB staff 'distressed' by Oranga Tamariki's treatment of child
3
'Like a breakup'- Dom Harvey leaves The Edge after 21 years
4
Aussie Olympic hero jailed 25 years for drug smuggling
5
Supermarket industry 'not working well' for consumers
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Cannabis chemical delta-8 gains fans, scrutiny

Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California centre

Democratic donor convicted of offering drugs for sex which led to two deaths

Sydney's Covid-19 lockdown extends for another month