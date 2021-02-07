Boris Johnson still unclear when UK's third lockdown will ease

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it is "still early days" to start talking about easing or even lifting the coronavirus restrictions.

In a video posted on Twitter yesterday, he said his government aimed to set out a "roadmap" for easing restrictions on 22 February "as far as we're able to".

But he warned that rates of infection were still very high and urged everyone to "stay at home, protest the NHS and save lives".

"But I want to stress that it is still early days and we have in rates of infection in this country, still very, very high. And more people, almost twice as many people in our hospitals with Covid now than there were back at the peak in April.

"So do remember how tough it still is, how high that rate of infection is, and that we must, must work together to get it done. So that's the fundamental thing to get right. Stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives," Johnson said.