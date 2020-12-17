TODAY |

Boris Johnson sticking with relaxed Covid-19 rules for Christmas despite surge in infections

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The UK is sticking with relaxing its Covid rules over Christmas, despite increasing pressure to tighten them amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The UK Prime Minister is pushing on with the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions over the holiday season. Source: Associated Press

In an unscheduled speech from Downing Street, Boris Johnson said the Christmas Covid laws, which permit three households to mix over five days will not change yet urged people to keep any celebration "small and local".

All four nations agreed unanimously, despite Wales and Scotland announcing different guidance over the festive period.

"Having looked at the latest data with our colleagues in the devolved administrations ... the overall situation is more challenging than when we first set the rules," the UK Prime Minister said.

He urged the public to use extreme caution but added cancelling Christmas would be inhumane due to its immense emotional, spiritual importance.

"It would not be right, we think, to criminalise people who have made plans and simply want to spend time with their loved ones," he said.

"We are collectively across the UK, governments at every level, asking you to think hard and in detail about the days ahead and whether you can do more to protect yourself and others."

The confirmed relaxation of the rules comes as the UK recorded another 18,450 Covid-19 cases and 506 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the UK death toll to 64,908.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Feeding children mouldy food, smacking them among allegations levelled at Feilding childcare centre
2
Police could have alerted search teams faster after two fleeing men got lost in bush and died — watchdog
3
Exterminator dispels common myths about killing cockroaches in your home
4
Teacher aide left with 'bugger all' after paying bills among thousands lining up for food, gifts this Christmas
5
Minimum wage will be raised to $20 in April, Government announces today
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:32

Concerns about Australia's Covid-free status after community case in Sydney
00:29

Niue’s only wharf slammed by massive waves whipped up by Cyclone Zazu

Four new Covid-19 cases recorded in NZ since Monday, all in managed isolation

Retirement village operator to return $8.6 million in wage subsidies