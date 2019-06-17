TODAY |

Boris Johnson skips debate as Tory rivals quizzed on Brexit

Candidates seeking to beat Boris Johnson and become Britain's next prime minister accused the Brexit-backing front runner of trying to avoid scrutiny after he refused to take part in a televised debate alongside his five rivals yesterday.

"Where is Boris?" Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt asked as he and four other contenders for Conservative Party leader faced questions about how exactly they would fulfill a key promise: to unblock the stalled Brexit process and lead Britain out of the European Union.

Broadcaster Channel 4 left an empty lectern on the debate stage for Johnson as the participating candidates argued they had a quality that many think the absent Tory politician lacks: trustworthiness.

"I believe I'm the candidate most trusted to get us out (of the EU) by the end of October," Dominic Raab, a former Brexit Secretary, argued.

Hunt said the Conservatives must choose "a prime minister that families up and down the country trust with their future."

Johnson, a former London mayor and foreign secretary, has a commanding lead after last week's first round of voting by Tory lawmakers in the contest to replace Theresa May. She stepped down as party leader earlier this month after failing to secure Parliament's backing for her European Union divorce deal.

An instantly recognisable figure, famous for his Latin quips and unruly blond hair, Johnson is admired by many Conservatives for his ability to energise voters. But others mistrust him for his long record of misleading and false statements, verbal blunders and erratic performance in high office.

The 313 Tory lawmakers in the House of Commons are set to narrow the field of candidates in a series of votes this week, with the final two names put to a postal vote of about 160,000 Conservative members nationwide.

The winner, who will become party leader and prime minister, is due to be announced in late July. But some in the party say the membership vote could be skipped if Johnson is so far ahead that he looks unlikely to be beaten.

Others argue that would be a big mistake. May became prime minister in 2016 without a party vote, after all her rivals dropped out of the race. Critics say a more robust contest would have exposed her flaws as a leader before she got the top job.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who is also running, said that "as Conservatives, we should embrace competition over coronation."

The leadership contest has been dominated by Brexit, with all the candidates promising to succeed where May failed and lead Britain out of the EU.

The UK was originally due to leave the bloc on March 29, but Brexit has been delayed to Oct. 31 because of the political deadlock in London.

Johnson has won support from many Brexit-backing Conservatives by vowing to "get Brexit done," either by renegotiating May's rejected Brexit deal or by leaving the EU on Oct. 31 without an agreement.

Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson arrives for the Conservative National Convention meeting in central London, Saturday June 15, 2019. Britain's Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, and party legislators will continue to hold elimination votes until the final two contenders will be put to a vote of 160,000 Conservative Party members nationwide, with the winner due to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister late July. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Britain's Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, and party legislators will continue to hold elimination votes until the final two contenders will be put to a vote of 160,000. Source: Associated Press
