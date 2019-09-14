Boris Johnson to search for Brexit deal over lunch with European Union chief

TODAY |

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding his first meeting with European Union chief Jean-Claude Juncker in search of a longshot Brexit deal.

European Commission President Juncker and Johnson are holding talks today over a lunch of snails and salmon in Luxembourg.

Johnson says the UK will leave the EU on the scheduled October 31 date, with or without a withdrawal agreement. But he insists he can strike a revised divorce deal with the bloc in time for an orderly departure.

The agreement made by his predecessor, Theresa May, was rejected three times by Britain's Parliament.

Johnson said in a newspaper column today that he believes "passionately" that a deal can be achieved. But the EU says it is still waiting for firm proposals from the UK.

