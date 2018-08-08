 

Boris Johnson says he won’t apologise for his comments about the burka

BBC
World

Mr Johnson, a rival to British PM Theresa May, said Muslim women wearing the burkha “look like letterboxes”. Source: BBC
World
World
Trump's trade war: US going ahead with taxes on $24 billion in Chinese imports

Associated Press
World
Politics
North America
Asia

The Trump administration announced today that it will go ahead with imposing 25 per cent tariffs on an additional $16 billion ($NZ24 billion) in Chinese imports.

Customs officials will begin collecting the border tax August 23, the Office of the US Trade Representative said.

The list is heavy on industrial products such as steam turbines and iron girders.

Today's announcement was not a surprise. In April, the administration had announced plans to slap tariffs on 1,333 Chinese product lines worth $50 billion ($74 bilion NZD) a year.

After receiving public feedback, it cut 515 products from the list in June and added 284.

On July 6, the US began taxing the 818 goods, worth $34 billion ($50 billion), remaining from the April list.

In the meantime, it sought public comment on the new items.

Today, the administration said it had decided to go ahead with tariffs on 279 of the 284 items added in June; they're worth about $16 billion ($24 billion NZD) a year.

China has been retaliating in kind.

And the conflict is likely to escalate: The administration is preparing tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $200 billion ($297 billion NZD) in Chinese products.

And President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on virtually everything China sells to the United States.

Chinese imports of goods and services into the United States last year amounted to nearly $524 billion ($778 billion NZD).

The world's two biggest economies are locked in a trade dispute over Washington's charges that China uses predatory tactics in a drive to supplant US technological supremacy.

The alleged tactics include cyber-theft and a requirement that American companies hand over trade secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Associated Press
World
Politics
North America
Asia
1 NEWS
World
North America
Animals

A university student who posed for a photo shoot with a massive alligator named Big Tex to celebrate her graduation this week has been getting shocked responses from all over the world – and some unusually good press for her reptilian mate.

Texas A&M University’s Makenzie Noland, 21, first met the four-metre-long reptile in May while interning at a rescue centre near Houston that houses about 450 crocodiles, alligators and other reptiles, the BBC reports.

"I get in the water with that animal every day – he’s one of my best friends there," she told the BBC.

After donning her graduation cap, Ms Noland waded into the water with the animal and placed a ring commemorating her graduation on its nose. Because of her relationship with the animal, she wasn’t frightened, she said.

The photos were posted on social media over the weekend, and immediately received a much larger response than she was expecting, she said.

Ms Noland, who will be earning a degree in wildlife and fisheries sciences, hopes the photos will help spread some good news about alligators, who usually end up in headlines due to negative interactions with humans.

"They’re wonderful creatures – and they’re not all maneaters!" she told the BBC.

Graduating Texas A&M University student Makenzie Noland poses with an alligator at a rescue centre where she interned.
Graduating Texas A&M University student Makenzie Noland poses with an alligator at a rescue centre where she interned. Source: Makenzie Noland/Facebook
World
North America
Animals