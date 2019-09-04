TODAY |

Boris Johnson says he will call for new general election after Brexit plan setback

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will call for a new general election.

Mr Johnson spoke today after suffering a major defeat in Parliament when rebels seized control of the Brexit agenda.

He says he will call for a new general election shortly. The measure will need a two-thirds majority in Parliament to set a new vote.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he wants legislation in place preventing a "no-deal" Brexit before agreeing to a new election.

Mr Johnson still vows to leave the European Union by the October 31 Brexit deadline despite the setback.

Opponents of a possible "no-deal" departure seem to have the upper hand.

