Boris Johnson reveals doctors were poised to announce his death during Covid-19 ICU stay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that his doctors were preparing to announce his death amid his coronavirus battle that saw him in hospital for a week.

In an interview published today in The Sun newspaper, Mr Johnson said he was aware there were “contingency plans in place” as he fought the illness at St Thomas’ Hospital last month.

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario,” he said.

“I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place.

“The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong.

“They gave me a face mask so I got litres and litres of oxygen and for a long time I had that and the little nose jobbie.”

“It was hard to believe that in just a few days my health had deteriorated to this extent. I remember feeling frustrated. I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t getting better.

“But the bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe.

“That was when it got a bit . . . they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally.

“It was thanks to some wonderful, wonderful nursing that I made it. They really did it and they made a huge difference,” Mr Johnson said.

New Zealand nurse Jenny McGee from Invercargill had been by Mr Johnson’s bedside during his time in intensive care to make sure his body was getting enough oxygen throughout the night, one of two nurses on a 48-hour watch.

Mr Johnson credited their care as the reason his body began to fight back against the virus.

Boris Johnson names son, tribute to doctors who saved his life during Covid-19 fight

The revelation comes as Mr Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds have just welcomed firstborn son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, into the world.

Ms Symonds said the name Wilfred is after Boris’ grandfather and Lawrie is named after Carrie’s grandfather.