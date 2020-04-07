TODAY |

Boris Johnson remains in ICU but is 'improving' says Downing Street

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a third night in intensive care as he continues to battle Covid-19.

A statement released by No.10 overnight read that 'the Prime Minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment. He continues to be cared for in intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital. He is in good spirits.’

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak added more to that at the Downing Street daily briefing saying: "he's receiving excellent care from the NHS team. The latest from hospital is he remains in ICU where his condition is improving. I can also tell you he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team."

Downing Street did not respond to reports of Mr Johnson’s persistent high fever which has been published in some British newspapers.

The prime minister’s spokesperson however confirmed the 55-year-old was no longer working while following the advice of his medical team.


