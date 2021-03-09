Boris Johnson refuses to comment on allegations of racism, dysfunction in royal family

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is steadfastly refusing to comment on the explosive allegations of racism and dysfunction inside the royal family made by Prince Harry and Meghan in a television interview.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said she was driven to suicidal thoughts, and Harry said he and his family were “trapped” in an oppressive institution.

Asked about the interview at a coronavirus news conference, Johnson said he had “always had the highest admiration for the queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth”.

But he said that “when it comes to matters to do with the royal family the right thing for a prime minister to say is nothing”.

In contrast, Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, says the palace has to take the allegations seriously.