TODAY |

Boris Johnson refuses to comment on allegations of racism, dysfunction in royal family

Source:  Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is steadfastly refusing to comment on the explosive allegations of racism and dysfunction inside the royal family made by Prince Harry and Meghan in a television interview.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The British PM was asked whether Buckingham Palace should investigate racism claims. Source: Breakfast

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said she was driven to suicidal thoughts, and Harry said he and his family were “trapped” in an oppressive institution.

Asked about the interview at a coronavirus news conference, Johnson said he had “always had the highest admiration for the queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth”.

But he said that “when it comes to matters to do with the royal family the right thing for a prime minister to say is nothing”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The damning exposure lifts the lid on life behind the near impenetrable palace walls. Source: CBS

In contrast, Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, says the palace has to take the allegations seriously.

“The issues that Meghan has raised of racism and mental health are really serious issues,” he said. “It is a reminder that too many people experience racism in 21st-century Britain.”

World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police hunting for outstanding gym contact of Auckland Covid-19 case
2
'We never expected to be bombarded' – Backyard bees pooing on people's homes
3
Ardern says NZ unlikely to become a republic anytime soon after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
4
MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after divorce from Jeff Bezos
5
Online senior membership scheme promising tailored discounts found to be scam
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Italy's Mt Etna keeps up its spectacular explosions, raining ash on towns

Ardern says NZ unlikely to become a republic anytime soon after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
06:14

Prince Harry says he was 'trapped' in the royal family before Meghan helped free him

MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after divorce from Jeff Bezos