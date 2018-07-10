Boris Johnson quits as Britain’s foreign secretary and latest on poisoning murder probe

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.
But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.
Potentially over 30,000 NZNO members would be involved in the 24 hour strike.
The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.
"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.