Boris Johnson pushes ahead with removing social distancing in England by Christmas

England could be back to significant normality by Christmas.

Source: 1 NEWS

From Downing Street, Boris Johnson announced the biggest relaxation of lockdown down measures in his road map recovery today as he put the decision making in the hands of employers to bring back people working from home from August.

But the advice has again worried the government’s chief scientific advisor who sees no reason to change the advice that to encourage people from working at home.

In a push to reignite the economy he even went further and said social distancing rules could be scrapped all together in four months’ time.

‘What we’re saying is we hope that by November at the earliest if we can continue to make progress in our struggle against the virus then it may, may, conceivably be possible to move away from the social distancing measures, from the 1 meter rule’ he said.

From October, the British Prime Minster says the intention is to get people back into stadiums for music and sport. He also hoped business conferences would resume.

‘Even as we plan for the worse I strongly believe we should also hope for the best that means looking ahead with optimism’ said Mr Johnson.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following their own cautious timings for the easing of restrictions.