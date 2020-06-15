TODAY |

Boris Johnson orders review of UK's two-metre social distancing rule

Source:  Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a review of the Government’s two-metre social distancing rule, saying the falling number of coronavirus cases gives the government “more margin for manoeuvre” in easing the guideline.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But it’s believed any changes won’t happen until next month. Source: 1 NEWS

Johnson said that “probably” fewer than one in 1000 people now have the virus, and the chance of coming in contact with someone who’s infected are increasingly remote.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said that officials will be drawing on advice on the issue from economists as well as the government’s scientific and medical advisers.

READ MORE
Police clash with far-right protestors as UK sees weekend of violent demonstrations

Conservative lawmakers and businesses have been putting increasing pressure on the government to ease the two-metre rule, arguing that it will make it extremely difficult for many pubs and restaurants to operate.

They say that the government in the UK can follow other countries and ask people to socially distance at one meter or 1.5 metres.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Beauden Barrett says Dane Coles scoring, dragging him into celebrations was in 'slow motion'
2
Good Sorts: Meet the immigrant from India who runs the shop in one of New Zealand's smallest towns
3
Matt Chisholm shares brother's inspiring journey from stroke at 27, to becoming a father 20 years on
4
Many parents worried children would catch Covid-19 at school after lockdown - survey
5
NZ unearths next shot put star after eight-year-old breaks age world record
MORE FROM
World
MORE
04:09

Samoan man claims he was left physically and mentally damaged after incident with NZ police
00:30

Gas tanker explodes on China highway killing at least 18

Greece opens for Kiwi tourists but international travel still not advised

New York teen who cleaned up after Black Lives Matter protest offered job from city's mayor