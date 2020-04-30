Boris Johnson names son, tribute to doctors who saved his life during Covid-19 fight

Meet Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, the newest addition to Downing Street.

Carrie Symonds with Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. Source: Carrie Symonds / Instagram

The world got its first glimpse of Boris Johnson’s baby boy when his partner Carrie Symonds posted a picture cradling her newborn, sporting a full head of hair not too dissimilar to his father.

“Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team UCLH (University College of London Hospital) that looked after us so well,” she said.

Ms Symonds said the name Wilfred is after Boris’ grandfather and Lawrie is named after Carrie’s grandfather.

While Nicholas is a tribute to the two doctors who helped save Mr Johnson’s life, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart.

She ended her post by saying, “I couldn’t be happier; my heart is full.”

Wilfred was born on April 29, 2020, at 9am.