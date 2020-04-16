TODAY |

Boris Johnson on the mend, sends thanks to Donald Trump

Source:  1 NEWS

Is Boris Johnson back in the driver's seat?

Your playlist will load after this ad

The British Prime Minister spent time in a London hospital being treated for Covid-19. Source: Boris Johnson/YouTube

He's since thanked US President Donald Trump for his well wishes while he was ill after contracting coronavirus.

Britain’s prime minister phoned his American counterpart overnight, discussing continued UK-US cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. 

READ MORE
Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay

"The leaders agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to coronavirus, including through the G7 – which the US currently chairs," said a Downing Street spokesperson.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jenny McGee's parents had an inkling but didn’t know for sure that their daughter was looking after the world leader until this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Johnson is recuperating at his country residence after he was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital 10 days ago.

The UK prime minister contracted coronavirus at the end of March, which led to him being hospitalised in ICU. 

World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:39
Simon Bridges defends controversial Facebook post criticising Government after Level 4 extension
2
Covid-19 prompts talk of bringing back Ministry of Works, which was scrapped in the 1980s
3
Human testing of potential Covid-19 vaccine to start in UK this week
4
Watch: Meet the dancing supermarket security guard bringing joy during coronavirus lockdown
5
Air NZ silent about Covid-19 cases as staff fears grow over quarantine exemption
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Queensland man pleads guilty to systematically raping, burning woman over three weeks

Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration

Mother of two and long-serving member of police among 18 dead in Canada's worst mass shooting
01:28

Meghan Markle talks about Disney's Elephant documentary she narrated