Boris Johnson on the mend, sends thanks to Donald Trump

Is Boris Johnson back in the driver's seat?

He's since thanked US President Donald Trump for his well wishes while he was ill after contracting coronavirus.

Britain’s prime minister phoned his American counterpart overnight, discussing continued UK-US cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to coronavirus, including through the G7 – which the US currently chairs," said a Downing Street spokesperson.

Mr Johnson is recuperating at his country residence after he was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital 10 days ago.