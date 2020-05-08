TODAY |

Boris Johnson leads 'clap for carers' tribute for British health workers

Source:  Associated Press

Britain paid tribute to its health care workers overnight (NZT), in what has become a weekly tradition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

t’s become a weekly tribute to NHS workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Associated Press

Politicians and ordinary citizens across the country have joined the Clap For Our Carers campaign, to recognise the efforts of the country's NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday (UK time), Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped outside 10 Downing Street in London to applaud the country's first responders.

Leader of the country's opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer also joined his neighbours to show appreciation for Britain's frontline workers.

Since March 26, people across Britain come together to clap the NHS personnel in unison.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:25
Siouxsie Wiles says New Zealand could use 'another week or two' at Level 3
2
Pair of major banks slashing mortgage rates to below three per cent
3
Courier contractor employment case a 'human rights issue', lawyers say
4
PM scolds Simon Bridges for 'bizarre' questions about tax increases over Covid-19 response
5
Major desert vanishes off the map from northwest China
MORE FROM
World
MORE
06:50

Government placing trust in airlines to implement safe physical distancing when domestic flights resume
06:14

Tech expert frustrated by Government's lack of 'engagement' with private sector around Covid-19 tracing app

05:08

Jacinda Ardern cautions life under level 2 'not a return to business as usual'

Nearly a quarter of children globally experiencing anxiety during Covid-19 pandemic