Boris Johnson leads 'clap for carers' tribute for British health workers

Britain paid tribute to its health care workers overnight (NZT), in what has become a weekly tradition.

Politicians and ordinary citizens across the country have joined the Clap For Our Carers campaign, to recognise the efforts of the country's NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday (UK time), Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped outside 10 Downing Street in London to applaud the country's first responders.

Leader of the country's opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer also joined his neighbours to show appreciation for Britain's frontline workers.