Boris Johnson launches attack on Theresa May’s Brexit strategy

BBC

He urged the Prime Minister to change course in his resignation statement in Parliament.
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

03:06
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


01:17
James Casson, who is now a Hamilton Council member, says a hui between gangs, police and council could help alleviate tensions.

'Something's stirred them up' – Waikato homicides see 'unusual' number of patched gang members in Hamilton says ex-cop

00:21
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

00:41
00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.


01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Line of occasional showers throughout the north, with a fine rest of the day in the South Island

01:38
The Puketapapa Driving School needs another practice car to be able to help more than 100 people on their waiting list.

1 NEWS Community: Auckland driving school helping migrants and former refugees gain independence on the road

The Puketapapa Community Driving School is fundraising to buy another practice car, driving simulator and to help fund lessons for those facing the biggest barriers to getting their licence.