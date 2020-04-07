Boris Johnson in intensive care with Covid-19 after his condition worsens

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to an intensive care ward after his Covid-19 case worsened overnight.

Mr Johnson had earlier tweeted that he was in "good spirits" after being admitted.

A spokesperson said "Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

Mr Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus ten days ago, and was taken to hospital yesterday after his symptoms did not subside.