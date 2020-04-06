TODAY |

Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' in hospital after being admitted for coronavirus

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
1 NEWS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tweeted from his hospital bed to reassure the nation he’s in good health.

Downing Street says it’s a “precautionary” measure.

‘"Last night on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms," Mr Johnson wrote.

"I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe."

He added "I'd like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time.

"You are the best of Britain.

"Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives."

The 55-year-old tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago, but his symptoms continued to persist and he was admitted to a London hospital.

His official spokesperson said he remained in hospital "under observation" and he is continuing to receive updates and briefings from his office.

