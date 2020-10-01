TODAY |

Boris Johnson in Covid-19 self-isolation after virus made him critically ill in April

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after he received an alert from the UK's Test and Trace system for coming into contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

A government spokesperson said "The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19".

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic."

It's understood Mr Johnson had a meeting with some MPs in Downing Street last week, when one MP developed symptoms for coronavirus and tested positive.

The Prime Minister is well and does not have any symptoms.

Johnson has previously contracted, and recovered from Covid-19 earlier this year in April.

During his illness, Johnson was hospitalised and admitted to intensive care.

There is not yet scientific consensus on whether a person can be infected with Covid-19 more than once.

