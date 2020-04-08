Boris Johnson faring well after spending night in intensive care

The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have fared well after spending the night in intensive care.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At this evening's Downing Street daily briefing UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the 55-year-old remained in a stable condition overnight and is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any assistance.

At lunchtime, Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said the prime minister was in good spirits and comfortable, adding he did not need a mechanical ventilator despite mounting concerns over his health.

Messages of support from world leaders continue to flood in including one from the Queen to Mr Johnson and his family.