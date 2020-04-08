TODAY |

Boris Johnson faring well after spending night in intensive care

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have fared well after spending the night in intensive care.

Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua has the latest on the British PM’s condition. Source: 1 NEWS

At this evening's Downing Street daily briefing UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the 55-year-old remained in a stable condition overnight and is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any assistance.

At lunchtime, Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said the prime minister was in good spirits and comfortable, adding he did not need a mechanical ventilator despite mounting concerns over his health.

Messages of support from world leaders continue to flood in including one from the Queen to Mr Johnson and his family.

The death toll was 786 in the UK today, taking the overall toll to 6,159.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
