Boris Johnson fails to win sufficient parliamentary support for general election

Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has failed to win sufficient parliamentary support for his call for a general election on October 15.

The vote was 298 in favour and 56 opposed - not enough to force the election because a large number of lawmakers abstained, meaning he failed to reach the required threshold.

Under UK law, Johnson needed the support of two-thirds of the 650 legislators in the House of Commons, which equates to 434.

The bulk of the main opposition Labour Party opted to abstain as it wants to be assured that legislation preventing a no-deal Brexit is in place before an election is called.

Earlier today, lawmakers in the House of Commons approved a bill designed to halt a no-deal Brexit — delivering the second setback to Johnson in as many days — Johnson said: "There is only one way forward for the country."

Johnson is gambling that he can win a general election and emerge with a Parliament majority that would see Britain leave the European Union on the scheduled Brexit date of October 31.

It comes after Britain’s Parliament approved a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit. Source: Breakfast
