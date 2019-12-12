Boris Johnson evades media interview by escaping into large milk fridge

The UK Prime Minister sought refuge in a fridge after he was pursued for a live television interview this morning.

Boris Johnson was helping with a milk delivery run in the Conservative-held constituency of Pudsey, in Yorkshire, when he was ambushed by a reporter from the Good Morning Britain television programme on ITV.

Flanked by media and minders on a cold and dark morning, Mr Johnson appeared obliging but managed to evade the sought-after interview.

Journalist Jonathan Swain asked repeatedly if he would appear on the show and talk with the presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

“Good morning Prime Minister, will you come on Good Morning Britain, Prime Minister?”

Johnson's aide, looking tired, flustered and worn-out, swore in response, much to the shock and delight of the Good Morning hosts,

“Prime Minister, will you deliver on your promise to come on Good Morning Britain?” the reporter asks again.

“Of course I will,” says the Prime Minister.