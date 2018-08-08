 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Boris Johnson draws ire after calling burqas 'absolutely ridiculous'

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
UK and Europe
Religion

The chairman of Britain's governing Conservative Party told former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to say sorry overnight for a newspaper column in which he wrote that burqa-wearing women looked like "letter boxes" and bank robbers.

Johnson, who quit the government last month in a dispute over Brexit, made the remarks in a Daily Telegraph article published Monday.

Johnson said he opposed banning burqas and other face-covering garments, but wrote that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

His article drew criticism from Muslim groups and fellow politicians — including some Conservatives.

Mohamed Sheikh, founder of the Conservative Muslim Forum, said Johnson's article had been "totally out of order."

Middle East Minister Alistair Burt criticised Johnson for comments he said "many people would find offensive."

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said in a tweet that he agreed with Burt and had asked Johnson to apologize.

Latin-spouting, tousle-headed Johnson is a former mayor of London and one of Britain's best-known politicians. He resigned as foreign secretary in July, accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of killing "the Brexit dream" with her plan to seek close economic ties with the European Union after the U.K. leaves the bloc next year.

The resignation solidified Johnson's position as a leader of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over its attitude to the EU.

Many expect May to face a leadership challenge if faltering Brexit negotiations don't improve — and Johnson is likely to be a contender to replace her. Some suspected Johnson's burqa comments were intended to boost his appeal among right-wing members of the party.

Sayeeda Warsi, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, said Johnson was using Muslim women as a "convenient political football to try and increase his poll ratings."

"These were offensive comments but clever politics," she said. "Boris knew the effect and the impact that this kind of dog-whistle politics would have."

Several European countries, including France, Belgium and Denmark, have banned face-covering veils in public, but none of Britain's main political parties supports such a restriction.

The prime minister's official spokesman, James Slack, said "such a prescriptive approach would be not in keeping with British values of religious tolerance and gender equality."

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland.
Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
UK and Europe
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
The National Party leader says the Government is in "complete denial" over the state of the economy.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence
2

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
3

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

4

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game
5

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Elon Musk tweets he may take Tesla electric car company private and shares roar

Police and passenger wait in hall of terminal 1 of the Frankfurt, Germany, Airport, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 after parts of a terminal were evaucated over concerns that at least one person may have entered the facility's security area unchecked. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Security breach at Germany's Frankfurt Airport prompts evacuation
Damaged houses in the north of the Indonesian island of Lombok after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Rescue effort in Lombok turning to recovery operation as Indonesia earthquake death toll reaches 105

Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

'Free speech does not come free of consequences' - man who wrote to Massey University before Don Brash speech was cancelled

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Manawatu-Wanganui

A man who wrote to Massey University's Vice-Chancellor protesting Don Brash's now-cancelled speaking engagement denies he made any threats which could have led to the cancellation on security grounds.

Mr Brash was booked to speak at the university's Manawatū campus, but Massey issued a statement yesterday cancelling the event due to a perceived security threat.

The statement said the politics club had "approached University management concerned about their ability to meet the agreement’s terms around security after becoming aware of social media posts suggesting the event could lead to violence.

The former National Party leader says he didn't support the Canadian far right speakers, only their right to speak. Source: 1 NEWS

"The University considered providing additional security for the event, but decided the risk of harm to students, staff and members of the public was too great, particularly at time of heightened tension over the issues around free speech and hate speech," the statement said.

The cancellation follows the controversial visit of Canadian alt-right speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern.

Karl Pearce wrote to Massey Vice-Chancellor Jan Thomas, and told Stuff that while those who organised the event would be naive to think there was no potential for conflict, he had not threatened to cause any of that conflict.

He said he had only planned to demonstrate peacefully and to make a statement.

Mr Pearce he supported Ms Thomas' decision to cancel the event, and said sometimes "free speech does not come free of consequences".

He wrote that some people could be vilified and face possible hurt and backlash after speeches involving "separatist and supremacist rhetoric".

A demonstration supporting Mr Brash's right to speak has been organised by students at the university today at 11am on the concourse.

The former National Party leader and free speech advocate has hit out at the university over its decision. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Manawatu-Wanganui
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash to speak about 'PC culture' at University of Auckland

Twenty thousand-strong petition to ban gay conversion therapy in NZ to be presented to Parliament

'People were screaming, people were injured' - New Zealand woman caught up in deadly Indonesia quake helps victims

'Free speech does not come free of consequences' - man who wrote to Massey University before Don Brash speech was cancelled

Jacinda Ardern defends state of economy as business confidence falls

Jacinda Ardern defends state of economy as business confidence falls

AAP
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended the state of the country's economy in her return to Parliament, as debate stirs about whether signs are pointing to wobbles in growth.

Treasury this week warned upcoming economic growth might not be quite as rosy as forecast during the Labour-led government's first budget in May, citing a "mixed message" of wage growth and decreased retail spending.

"Although we think growth held up in the June quarter, weaker confidence, in conjunction with other data, highlights the risk that growth over the coming fiscal year may be weaker-than-forecast," it said

While the Budget Day forecast for GDP growth was about 2.8 per cent, Finance Minister Grant Roberston on Tuesday accepted that could be adjusted by year's end.

"It may be that they revise that down a little bit, but I'm confident for our long-term plan for the transition of the economy," he told reporters.

A few other recent economic signs have also been causing headaches.

ANZ Bank's latest business survey put confidence at its lowest point in a decade and unemployment unexpectedly ticked up from 4.4 per cent to 4.5 per cent in the June quarter.

Those have spurred attacks from the opposition, which says employers are being spooked by the new government's policies, in particular workplace relations reform, a ban on future oil exploration and a plan to significantly increase the minimum wage in coming years.

Facing questions in her first day back in parliament's debating chamber on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended the state of the books.

While a cooling of the overheated housing market and the international environment were affecting forecasts, wage and jobs growth were solid, she said.

"When you look at the OECD comparisons around our growth forecasts, actually we stand up pretty well."

The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this week, Ms Ardern told reporters plans to modernise the economy would produce some uncertainty.

The government has in recent weeks played down concerns about business confidence, saying the figures reflect bias on the part of business against Labour-led governments - and changes in global conditions - rather than any change in the domestic economy.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner last month warned dropping confidence would "increases the risk that firms will delay investment and hiring decisions, in what could become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy".

Markets will later this week be watching to see whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will adjust its growth forecasts when it announces its latest official cash rate decision.

The PM said pessimism from the business community was not reflected in most actual NZ economic markers. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics