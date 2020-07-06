Boris Johnson details new health kick post Covid-19 scare, hires trainer to the stars

Britain’s Prime Minister has been snapped by photographers out on a run with personal trainer to the stars Harry Jameson near Westminster.

A Downing Street source confirmed to the Evening Standard that Mr Johnson is really serious about getting fit and has engaged a personal trainer.

Earlier this year, MrJohnson took to social media and admitted he was ‘"too fat" and is taking his weight loss seriously after his very public Covid-19 health scare in April.

"When I went into ICU, when I was really ill, I was way overweight. I’m only about 5-foot-10 and I was too fat," he said.

The then 55-year-old was given oxygen treatment and spent three days in ICU with the nation on tenterhooks as to whether he would make it.

