Boris Johnson details new health kick post Covid-19 scare, hires trainer to the stars

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Britain’s Prime Minister has been snapped by photographers out on a run with personal trainer to the stars Harry Jameson near Westminster.

A Downing Street source confirmed to the Evening Standard that Mr Johnson is really serious about getting fit and has engaged a personal trainer.

Earlier this year, MrJohnson took to social media and admitted he was ‘"too fat" and is taking his weight loss seriously after his very public Covid-19 health scare in April.

British PM Boris Johnson out of intensive care after contracting Covid-19

"When I went into ICU, when I was really ill, I was way overweight. I’m only about 5-foot-10 and I was too fat," he said.

Death from Covid-19 almost 50% more likely in obese patients, new research finds

The then 55-year-old was given oxygen treatment and spent three days in ICU with the nation on tenterhooks as to whether he would make it.

Jenny McGee from Invercargill treated Boris Johnson while he was in a London ICU in April battling Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

Since then he’s lost around 9kgs and is feeling "far better", urging the nation to follow him on a health kick.

