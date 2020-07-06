Boris Johnson details new health kick post Covid-19 scare, hires trainer to the stars

Britain’s Prime Minister has been snapped by photographers out on a run with personal trainer to the stars Harry Jameson near Westminster.
A Downing Street source confirmed to the Evening Standard that Mr Johnson is really serious about getting fit and has engaged a personal trainer.
Earlier this year, MrJohnson took to social media and admitted he was ‘"too fat" and is taking his weight loss seriously after his very public Covid-19 health scare in April.
"When I went into ICU, when I was really ill, I was way overweight. I’m only about 5-foot-10 and I was too fat," he said.
The then 55-year-old was given oxygen treatment and spent three days in ICU with the nation on tenterhooks as to whether he would make it.
Since then he’s lost around 9kgs and is feeling "far better", urging the nation to follow him on a health kick.