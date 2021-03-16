TODAY |

Boris Johnson 'deeply concerned' over heavy-handed police response to London vigil

Source:  Associated Press

The British government is under pressure to do more to protect women and ensure the right to protest as Parliament prepares to debate a sweeping crime bill amid anger over the way police broke up a vigil for a young murder victim abducted on the streets of London.

A police officer has been charged with the murder of the 33-year-old woman, who vanished while walking home. Source: Breakfast

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today called a meeting of his Crime and Justice Taskforce, including government ministers, senior police officers and prosecutors, to discuss the issue of women's safety.

Among the items on the agenda is a recent decline in successful prosecutions for rape and sexual assault.

But the opposition Labour Party called on the government to stop talking, toughen penalties for rapists and take action against street harassment and stalking. The party has directed its lawmakers to vote against the crime bill, noting that women aren't mentioned once in its 296 pages.

"This is a missed opportunity to tackle violence against women and girls that has become endemic in the UK," David Lammy, Labour's spokesman on justice, said in a statement.

The legislation has also been criticised because it expands the power of authorities to prevent noisy and disruptive protests.

The murder of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, has galvanised women to speak out about the barrage of verbal harassment and physical threats they face every day on the streets of Britain, saying they shouldn't have to live in fear.

A police officer has been accused of the 33-year-old’s kidnap and murder. Source: Breakfast

Everard disappeared March 3 in south London as she walked home from a friend's house. Her body was found a week later about 140 kilometres to the east near the English Channel.

A serving police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Hundreds of women gathered yesterday on Clapham Common, a park near the place Everard was last seen alive, for a vigil in her honour.

Police broke up the event and arrested four women, saying the gathering was endangering public health.

Sarah Everard, 33, vanished last week after leaving a friend’s house to walk home. Source: BBC

London's Metropolitan Police Service had refused to give permission for the vigil in advance because authorities said it violated restrictions on large gatherings imposed to control the spread of Covid-19.

The front pages of Britain's newspapers were filled with pictures of women clashing with police on the common. Many featured photos of Patsy Stevenson, 28, being wrestled to the ground and handcuffed by officers.

"The fact that the police turned up was just disgraceful, because before then it was a peaceful protest," Stevenson told the Times of London.

