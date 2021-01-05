Boris Johnson calls for 'heavy dose of caution' as UK lockdown eases

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a "heavy dose of caution" as people enjoy greater freedoms across the majority of the UK in the latest round of lockdown easing.

Boris Johnson. Source: Associated Press

From today, millions in England, Wales and parts of Scotland can now socialise indoors in limited numbers, hug loved ones, go on holiday and visit pubs and restaurants inside for the first time since restrictions began more than a year ago.

"Together we have reached another milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution", the prime minister said.

"We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising.

"But now everyone must play their part – by getting tested twice a week, coming forward for your vaccine when called and remembering hands, face, space and fresh air, "he added.

Johnson’s government is under fire for its delay in closing borders to India despite thousands of people flying into Britain from the Covid hotspot. On April 19, the government announced India was to be put on the high-risk list but the order didn’t come into effect until three days later, with critics saying that may have fuelled the outbreak across parts of the UK.

There are fears the Indian variant is thought to be more transmissible than the variant that emerged in Kent, which for some months dominated the nation and could delay the lifting on all restrictions by June 21.

In the House of Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivered a Covid statement saying there were a total of 2323 cases of the Indian variant. He added, initial observation data from Oxford University showed that vaccines are effective against the variant.