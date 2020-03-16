Boris Johnson calls emergency meeting in effort to combat coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientific advisers will discuss what further action the United Kingdom will take to combat the virus at an emergency COBRA meeting overnight, New Zealand time.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in London Source: Associated Press

The meeting is expected to include discussion on current modelling of the outbreak and next steps on plans around shielding elderly and vulnerable people, household isolation and mass gatherings.

“Preparing for the spread of the coronavirus outbreak is a national priority and we’re calling on the manufacturing industry and all those with relevant expertise who might be able to help to come together to help the country tackle this national crisis," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"We need to step up production of vital equipment such as ventilators so that we can all help the most vulnerable, and we need businesses to come to us and help in this national effort.”

The British government has also announced it will hold daily news briefings and regularly update the public.