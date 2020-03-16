TODAY |

Boris Johnson calls emergency meeting in effort to combat coronavirus

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientific advisers will discuss what further action the United Kingdom will take to combat the virus at an emergency COBRA meeting overnight, New Zealand time. 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in London Source: Associated Press

The meeting is expected to include discussion on current modelling of the outbreak and next steps on plans around shielding elderly and vulnerable people, household isolation and mass gatherings.

“Preparing for the spread of the coronavirus outbreak is a national priority and we’re calling on the manufacturing industry and all those with relevant expertise who might be able to help to come together to help the country tackle this national crisis," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The death toll continues to spike despite some of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world. Source: 1 NEWS

"We need to step up production of vital equipment such as ventilators so that we can all help the most vulnerable, and we need businesses to come to us and help in this national effort.”

The British government has also announced it will hold daily news briefings and regularly update the public.

The number of people who have died from the virus in the UK has now risen to 35.

World
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
US nears national shutdown as officials close bars, restaurants, schools around country to fight coronavirus
2
Australian who flew to NZ while awaiting coronavirus test result responds to critics
3
All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM
4
Police identify four-year-old boy as victim of fatal car crash near Gisborne
5
'Please think of other people' - Levin woman who sat behind man with coronavirus on plane speaks from isolation
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:22

NZ film industry left in lurch as film productions around country, including Lord of the Rings, halt

Australian who flew to NZ while awaiting coronavirus test result responds to critics
00:24

US nears national shutdown as officials close bars, restaurants, schools around country to fight coronavirus

Netball NZ confirms tonight's Steel vs Magic match will be closed to the public