Boris Johnson branded heartless for refusing to look at photo of sick four-year-old boy

A four-year-old boy in a Spider-Man top lying on a hospital floor took centre stage yesterday in Britain's election campaign, while the opposition painted his plight as a symptom of the country's ailing health system and branded Prime Minister Boris Johnson heartless for avoiding looking at his photo.

The story of Jack Williment-Barr, splashed across the front page of the left-leaning Daily Mirror newspaper, overshadowed campaigning for Friday's general vote as Johnson and his Conservatives hunted for crucial votes in traditional Labour Party strongholds.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, toured southwest and central England, where his left-of-centre party is trying to cling on to key constituencies.

All 650 seats in the House of Commons seats are up for grabs in this election, which is also expected to break Britain's political impasse over Brexit and determine its future relationship with the European Union.

Jack's mother, Sarah Williment, told the Mirror she covered him with coats to keep him warm as he awaited assessment at Leeds General Infirmary last Wednesday. Rushed to hospital amid fears he had pneumonia, Jack was eventually diagnosed with flu and tonsillitis and sent home.

Williment told the newspaper she usually votes Conservative, but will be voting Labour for the first time this week.

Both Labour and Johnson's Conservatives are pledging to pour funds into Britain's state-funded National Health Service after years of only modest increases under Conservative governments. Corbyn accuses Johnson of planning to put Britain's cherished health service “up for sale” in post-Brexit trade negotiations with the United States — a charge that Johnson strongly denies.

It was Johnson's clumsy reaction to the story that turned it viral. A video of the prime minister briefly declining to look at a photo of Jack had been viewed more than a million times by mid-afternoon Monday (UK time).

In the clip of the interview, ITV reporter Joe Pike said to Johnson: "You refuse to look at the photo. You've taken my phone and put it in your pocket, prime minister."

Johnson then took the phone out of his pocket, looked at the photo on the screen, and said: “It's a terrible, terrible photo. And I apologise obviously to the families and all those who have terrible experiences in the NHS.”

He subsequently returned the phone and apologized for taking it.

Labour Party health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth blamed the situation on Conservative funding cuts and said the prime minister's initial refusal to look at the photo “is a new low for Boris Johnson. It's clear he could not care less.”