Boris Johnson accused of keeping coronavirus symptoms secret

Boris Johnson kept his coronavirus symptoms secret before his positive diagnosis, according to UK media.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Daily telegraph today reported that the British prime minister started to feel unwell on Thursday evening, with a mild temperature and cough.

Early this morning, Mr Johnson confirmed he had Covid-19 in a Twitter video.

The 55-year-old said he was tested for the virus on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing "mild symptoms".

"I've taken a test, that's come out positive so I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that's entirely the right thing to do," he said.

Mr Johnson had been accused of failing to keep an appropriate distance from other senior figures in public and had continued with parliamentary duties this week, raising the possibility that he may have infected others in the cabinet and beyond.

According to The Guardian, public health experts rounded on his attitude to the infection and accused him of being “nonchalant” and “slow” to behave appropriately.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Johnson is the first leader of a major nation to contract Covid-19, but today insisted that he remains in charge of the UK's response to the outbreak.

"Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus," he said.