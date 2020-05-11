TODAY |

Boris Johnson accused of distracting from UK job losses with merger of two government offices

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Boris Johnson has been accused of destroying a key aspect of global Britain as he announced the merger of two government departments.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a major shakeup, from September the government department responsible for overseas aid is to be merged with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to run all foreign policy and control billions of pounds of international aid.

"This will unite our aid with our diplomacy and bring them together in our international effort," the Prime Minister revealed in the House of Commons.

He added that UK overseas aid was seen as "some giant cashpoint in the sky" that emerges without "any reference to UK interests".

But opposition parties criticised Boris Johnson for deflecting attention on the day official figures showed more than 600,000 people lost their jobs during the pandemic.

"There is no rationale for making this statement today. The Prime Minister should stop these distractions and get on with the job of tackling the health and economic crisis we currently face," said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Johnson said the Foreign Secretary will head the super-department called the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and decide which countries will receive – or cease to receive – British aid, while delivering a single UK strategy for each country, overseen by the national security council.

World
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Medical expert calls decision to let two women with Covid-19 leave quarantine with no testing 'completely unacceptable'
2
NZ's two new Covid-19 infections drove from Auckland to Wellington for funeral after getting exemption to leave isolation facility
3
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, believed related to special exemption to attend funeral
4
Two teens given compassionate isolation exemption to attend Hamilton funeral located after breaking rules
5
Woman who stayed at same hotel as two new Covid-19 cases says she wasn't made to do test before leaving
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:15

Donald Trump's former security adviser is releasing a book, which Trump says is 'totally inappropriate'

US authorities accuse eBay staff of sending spiders, roaches to harass couple
00:35

Dispatcher watching George Floyd arrest in real time raised alarm over concerning sight

Billionaire known as China's fourth wealthiest person held hostage, rescued by police - reports