Boris Johnson able to go on short walks after coming out of intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who's been battling Covid-19 has been able to go out for short walks between resting as his condition improves.

Mr Johnson thanked his clinical team for the care he'd received while in St Thomas' Hospital in London, a 10 Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

He was admitted to hospital then put in intensive care on Tuesday after confirming he'd testing positive for the coronavirus days earlier.

"The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery," the spokesperson said.

"His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease."

