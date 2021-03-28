TODAY |

Booster vaccines for Covid-19 variants expected to roll out to Brits by September

Source:  Associated Press

Britain’s vaccines minister says booster shots designed to fight new variants of the coronavirus should be ready for distribution to people over 70 by September.

Those aged over 70, frontline workers and vulnerable people will be eligible from September. Source: 1 NEWS

Nadhim Zahawi told the Daily Telegraph newspaper the government is expecting up to eight different shots to be available by the autumn, including some that may protect against variants.

He said booster shots would be given first to the frontline health workers, the elderly and people with serious health conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19.

While much of Europe is seeing a new surge in the pandemic, Britain is counting on a rapid mass-vaccination programme to help it end lockdown and curb Europe’s coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 30 million people in the UK, accounting for 55 per cent of all adults, have received a first dose of vaccine.

The UK has recorded more than 126,000 confirmed deaths.

