Bookmakers say Duchess Meghan is unlikely to be godparent to Prince Louis with family friends the favourites

Bookmakers are predicting Prince William and Kate will choose friends over family as Prince Louis' godparents.

Europe Correspondent Joy Reid looks at the history behind the Prince Louis' name.
The 11-week-old prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, will be baptised at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace in London on Monday.

It's likely that Louis will have five godparents, as does Princess Charlotte, whereas Prince George, a future king, has seven.

Betting agency Ladbrokes says William's trusted private secretary Miguel Head, who is leaving his post this month, is the front runner for one of the roles with odds of 5/4.

Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Ladbrokes says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is unlikely to be asked to guide baby Louis in the Christian faith.

Meghan's odds are 14/1, while Kate's sister Pippa Matthews is 10/1.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: "As much as royal fans would love to see the likes of Meghan and Pippa called upon, it seems unlikely that Kate and William will ask their immediate family, instead opting for very close friends and aides as they have previously with George and Charlotte's godparents."

The godparents will be announced on the day of the baptism.

