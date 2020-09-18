Bonded pair of penguins visit modern art museum in Chicago

Izzy and Darwin, a bonded pair of Magellanic penguins who live at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, have made another field trip.

This time, they ventured out to Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art to check out the museum's common spaces and latest exhibit, 'Just Connect.'

Aquarium handlers say the field trips provide exercise and variety to the penguins' day.

Shedd aquarium previously let its penguins loose to wander its facility while it was shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals," Shedd Aquarium told media at the time.

"Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."