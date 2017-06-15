Bon voyage! French man flies dune buggy across the English channel

Source:Reuters
A French pilot crossed the English Channel today in a flying car that looks part dune buggy, part paraglider.
Bruno Vezzoli launched his machine down a wartime airfield near Calais.
"I would say that the biggest risk, just like with any engine-powered machine, would be a breakdown," Vezzoli told Reuters TV as he made his pre take-off checks. "Usually you land on the ground, but in this case we would have to do a sea-landing."
Vezzoli landed safely 59 km away in Dover.
