Bombing at ice cream shop kills at least seven people in Somalia

A local official says a suicide bombing at an ice cream shop in Somalia’s capital has killed at least seven people, and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility.

Medical workers wait by ambulances ready to transport wounded, after a bomb attack at an ice cream shop in Mogadishu, Somalia. Source: Associated Press

The attack occurred just hours after acting US Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller visited Mogadishu to meet the US ambassador and military personnel.

Somalian government spokesman Salah Omar Hassan announced the bombing's toll to reporters. The government said at least eight people were wounded in the “heinous” attack.