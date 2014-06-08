Bomb at Thai hospital wounds more than 20 people

Source:Associated Press
Thai authorities say a bomb at a hospital in Bangkok has wounded more than 20 people.
The deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police said investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene today.
Pol Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said the blast happened at Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians.
So far no one has claimed responsibilty for the attack.
