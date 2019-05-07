TODAY |

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

Associated Press
Boeing is telling some airlines flying its 737 model to replace a part on the planes' wings, a move that could affect more than 100 aircraft.

Boeing said today that it is working with federal regulators and contacted airlines about potential problems discovered in one batch of "slat tracks" produced by a supplier.

The company said it has identified 21 planes most likely to have the parts in question, and it's advising airlines to check an additional 112 planes.

The replacement work should take one to two days after the parts are in hand.

That total does not include the 179,737 Max aircraft that could also have the parts in question.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model.

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane being built for India-based Jet Airways, takes off on a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle. Boeing said Sunday, May 5, 2019, that it discovered after airlines had been flying its 737 Max plane for several months that a safety alert in the cockpit was not working as intended, yet it didn't disclose that fact to airlines or federal regulators until after one of the planes crashed. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
A Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane. Source: Associated Press
