Boeing doesn't expect changes to grounded 737 Max jets to be cleared for months

Boeing doesn't expect federal regulators to approve its changes to the grounded 737 Max until this winter, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Source: 1 NEWS

That timetable would be five or six months longer than Boeing predicted late last year, and is the latest of several delays in the plane's approval process.

It would also create more headaches for airlines by pushing the Max's return further into the peak northern hemisphere summer travel season. Even after federal officials approve the plane for flight, airlines will need more time to train pilots on changes that Boeing is making after two crashes killed 346 people.