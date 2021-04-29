Bodycam shows Chicago man had back turned when police fatally shot him

Chicago's independent police review board has released video of yet another fatal shooting by police — this time of a 22-year-old Latino man, Anthony Alvarez, who was shot in the back late last month during a foot chase.

The footage was provided to Alvarez's family yesterday.

Alvarez was fleeing from police and had his back turned.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for calm today before the release of the March 31 footage of the fatal police shooting.

It was a repeat of just two weeks ago, when she called for peace before the release of footage showing police kill a 13-year-old Latino boy, Adam Toledo.

In one of the clips posted on the Civilian Office of Police Accountability's website, an officer's body camera shows him chasing Alvarez.

When Alvarez reaches a lawn in front of a house, the officer can be heard shouting, "Drop the gun! Drop the gun!" before he opens fire.

It is clear in that shaky video that Alvarez had his back to the officer when he shot him. But it isn't clear from the footage whether Alvarez had a gun or if he might have been turning at that moment.

As Alvarez lays on the ground, he asks, "Why you shooting me?" to which the officer responds, "You had a gun."

An officer later points to the ground towards what he says is a weapon.

A police report that COPA posted along with the video identified the officer as 29-year-old Evan Solano, a six-year veteran of the force.

