Body of woman found in freezer in Sydney

AAP
The body of a female Chinese national has been found in a freezer after police forced their way into a unit on Sydney's upper north shore.

Officers discovered the body of the woman - believed to be in her 30s - after entering the Pymble unit yesterday.

Sources say the woman's husband was also a Chinese national and he's left the country with the couple's two children.

"A crime scene has been established which will be examined by specialist forensic officers," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the unit on Bobbin Head Road about 10am (midday NZT) yesterday after a friend become concerned for the woman's welfare.

The homicide squad is investigating and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

