Body washed up on Hawke's Bay beach, not in water for long according to police

Source:

1 NEWS

Hawke's Bay Police are adamant the body of a woman found washed up on a rural Hawkes Bay beach today, did not appear to have been in the water for any great length of time.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police are asking the public for information and are sure locals from the Tangoio area must know who she is.

The woman's body was discovered Sunday afternoon just before 2pm.

She is described between the age of 20 and 40 years old and of medium build, with long dark hair to her shoulders.

When found the woman was wearing tight blue jeans and a black bra and did not have any tattoos or obvious scars.

Police ask that anyone who has any female family or friends overdue or any information that could help identify the woman that they contact Hawke's Bay Police

