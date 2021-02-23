TODAY |

Body of two-year-old boy found in Wyoming apartment dumpster

Source:  Associated Press

Police in Wyoming continue to investigate the death of a two-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex.

Athian Rivera Source: CHEYENNE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Athian Rivera was found several hours after he was reported missing in Cheyenne on Friday.

Police said they suspected foul play but haven’t said how the boy died.

Notes of condolence and dozens of stuffed animals were attached to a chain-link fence partially surrounding a dumpster at the apartment complex.

A fierce wind blew and few people were out in the area.

The Facebook account of Cheyenne resident Kassy Orona led with “RIP my perfect innocent son, Athian Emmanuel Rivera” and included several posts of mourning.

“I don’t know how I’ll ever get over this ... you’ll always be with me baby boy,” read one post by Orona’s account Friday.

The post indicated Orona had two other children but didn’t explain or hint at how the toddler died or got in the dumpster. 

Police and firefighters conducted an extensive search Friday after hearing of the missing toddler.

They used a reverse 911 call to tell people within a one kilometer of the Lexington Hills apartment complex to be on the lookout for him.

